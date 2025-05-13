Keke Palmer drops raw breakup anthem 'My Confession' after Usher drama

Keke Palmer says Usher had nothing to do with her breakup with her baby daddy, Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has nothing to hide.

On May 9, the actress and singer released a new track titled My Confession, addressing her viral moment with Usher during his Las Vegas residencey, and the messy breakup that followed with her baby daddy Darius Jackson.

In a post on Instagram, Palmer said the emotional song is “exactly what it sounds like — my giving voice to the feelings I buried.”

“Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation — it comes from being honest with ourselves,” she wrote. “That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go.”

Palmer co-wrote the track with her best friend of 22 years, Tayla Parx, and called it “raw,” “emotional,” and “real.”

In the lyrics, she recalls their split: “Summer '23, we was in Vegas, right / Broke up with me and you hopped up on a flight.”

She then claps back at Jackson’s infamous “you a mom” tweet with the hook: “F--- your projections / These are my confessions.”

She also alludes to drama with his family, online backlash, and the emotional toll of trying to stay for their son, Leo. “Thought having your baby would make me wanna stay,” she sings.

Palmer was later granted a domestic violence restraining order and full custody of Leo. While the two now co-parent peacefully, she recently told The Cut the breakup was “the hardest thing I ever had to go through.”

As for Usher, serenading members of the audience is a central part of his performances and he says doesn’t “see anything negative” about it, per People magazine.