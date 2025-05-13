Cardi B confirms romance with Stefon Diggs after messy Offset divorce

The Grammy-winning rapper shares 3 kids with her ex-husband Offset

Cardi B is showing off her new man to the world.

The Grammy-winning rapper was spotted hand-in-hand with NFL star Stefon Diggs at Monday’s NBA playoff game, marking their first official outing as a couple, according to Page Six.

The pair arrived at Madison Square Garden, holding hands and cosying up courtside as the New York Knicks faced off against the Boston Celtics.

Cardi, 32, flashed smiles throughout the game, leaning into Diggs, 31, while sitting among a star-studded crowd that included Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny.

The couple’s hard launch comes after months of speculation by fans.

Cardi and Diggs were first linked in late 2024, and rumours intensified after they were seen together on Valentine’s Day.

Just last month, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker took to Twitter Spaces chat to gush over her “gorgeous” new mystery man who “loves [me] from head to toe.”

The New England Patriots wide receiver previously dated actress Tae Heckard and shares a daughter, Nova, with ex Tyler Marie.

As for Cardi, her divorce from Offset has been anything but quiet. She filed in July 2024, following a years-long rollercoaster relationship that saw the birth of three children — Kulture, Wave, and their youngest, Blossom.