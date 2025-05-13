Cannes Film Festival rolls out strict rules for this year's dress code

The prestigious annual film festival is set to take place from May 13 to 24

Cannes Film Festival has tried maintaining decency and class on its red carpet.

The high-profile event, which is returning for the 78th time, is set to commence from today May 13 and will continue till May 24, 2025.

Before the occasion kickstarts, the authorities have released the official rules regarding the dress code.

To start with, the official charter of the annual event has banned ‘nudity’ and has maintained to refrain from wearing ‘voluminous outfits’ on red carpet.

The charter says, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”

"Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

It further reads, "The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

The press office of the festival told The Hollywood Reporter that charter has been updated to include certain rules that have been long in effect.

The main aim of the organizers is ‘not to regulate attire per se but to prohibit full nudity on the carpet’.

On the other hand, the charter has also banned tote bags, backpacks and large bags on the red carpet.