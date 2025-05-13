Kate Middleton receives good news from Buckingham Palace

Royal fans expressed excitement as Princess Kate is set to style a royal tiara in an upcoming event.

For the unversed, King Charles' office announced today (May 13) that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have accepted the royal invitation to a state visit to the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace's spokesperson said, "The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025."

"The President and Mrs Macron will stay at Windsor Castle."

The news is said to be a delightful update for the future Queen as she and Prince William are expected to help the King and Queen Camilla host the special visitors.

As per the reports, if the Princess of Wales decides to attend the state banquet, she and the Queen will wear their tiaras for the state banquet which will probably take place at Windsor Castle.

Notably, Princess Catherine was not in attendance at the last banquet, which was arranged in honour of the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani in December due to her recovery from cancer treatment.

This time, there is a high chance of Kate Middleton's appearance with a tiara during a banquet for the political figure of France.