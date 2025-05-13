Tom Cruise unlocks major acheivement ahead of 'Mission: Impossible 8' release

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to release on May 23

Tom Cruise has just unlocked another major milestone few days before the release of his much-awaited film, Mission: Impossible 8.

The 62-year-old has received another prestigious award after receiving the highest civilian award by the US Navy for his acts of heroism and boosting the recruitment of pilots in forces.

The Top Gun star has now been honoured with British Film Institute’s most respected accolade, a BFI fellowship.

The action star has been presented with the award for his acting career and contributions to the UK film industry for shooting films across the country at multiple locations.

On Monday, Cruise was recognized at the annual BFI’s chair’s dinner in London, where he expressed his feelings on receiving such an honourable title.

He stated, "The beauty of this art form is a collaboration and it tests everything we are as artists, as human beings.

"When we finish a film it’s never goodbye, we’ll see you again soon, so it’s been absolutely extraordinary for me to receive this BFI Fellowship, it’s been an extraordinary evening and I’m very grateful that you are all here”, added the Jack Reacher actor

The event was attended by Tom’s friends Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie.

It is significant to mention here that Batman Begins director Christopher Nolan has also been a recipient of BFI fellowship.