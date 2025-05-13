Taylor Swift drops major clue about new music

Taylor Swift sparked speculations among fans after subtly teasing the possibility of new music.

The Lover crooner fans are seemingly convinced that the musician has dropped major clues on the upcoming release and will announce it during the American Music Awards.

According to Swifties there are two significant reasons that gives away the hint on the potential release.

One of them ties to the popstar’s online store, which fans noticed now covertly spells out 'AMAs' via the first letters of each word in a prominent four-option menu: Apparel, Music, Accessories and Sale.

Additionally, the website currently has 12 items up for sale at 26% off, which fans have pointed out as two significant numbers.

Apart from this, Taylor Nation recently re-shared a fan post on X (formerly Twitter) about voting Swift at this year’s AMAs which said, "And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here."

"Screamed, 'vote for the chairman' at the night sky!" Swift’s team added to the post.

Reported by Billboard, the fan’s caption seemed to be a simple post about lyric from the 14-Grammy winner’s song thanK you aIMee but noticed that random capitalised letters in the lyrics spelled AMAs.

The speculations came soon after Swift was spotted with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and their mother’s Andrea Swift, Donna Kelce in Philadelphia for Mother’s Day brunch.

Fans took to X to discuss their theories, with one writing: "first tayppearance in forever, website spells out "AMAS", the Taylor nation countdown, I think this enough reasonable clown material."

Another talked about the repetition of number 12, saying, "The 12 stones in Taylor’s earrings at the Grammys, 12D’s in her Instagram caption, her store spelling out AMAS, 12 items on sale for 26% (the AMAs are on the 26th), TN capitalizing a caption to spell out AMAS…. guys… THESE ARE EASTER EGGS."

“Now THIS is the kind of Easter egg Taylor does," added one more.

Swift is nominated in six categories in the American award show including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year.

The 2025 American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas on May 26.