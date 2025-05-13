Kate Winslet’s daughter clears out ‘nepo baby’ misconception

Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton has recently addressed ‘nepo baby’ claims.

The 24-year-old actress, who got her first role opposite her mother in I Am Ruth movie, clarified the misconception about getting benefit from her famous parents.

“I feel like it's a misconception about me, considering who my mother is, that I grew up going to set or that I would know anything about this world because of her and what she does,” explained Mia, via DailyMail.com.

Mia, whose father is movie director Jim Threapleton, said, “That is not the case at all. I genuinely can count on not even two hands the number of times I went to set as a kid.”

“There were never scripts lying around the house,” she declared.

Earlier this year, Mia earned the Breakout Artist Award during the Newport Beach Film Festival UK & IE Honours 2025 in London.

The Titanic actress’ daughter reportedly made her acting debut in 2014's A Little Chaos, in which Kate starred, followed by a role in 2020 thriller drama, Shadows.

She rose to fame with her exceptional role in the BAFTA-winning Channel 4 drama, I Am Ruth, alongside her famous mother in 2022.

While speaking about working with Mia professionally, Kate revealed she was “blown away” by her daughter’s courage on set.

However, the Reader actress maintained that Mia’s success in the career is because of her talent.

Sharing reason behind changing surname, Kate disclosed that it was great for her career as people would cast her on the basis of her acting skills.

In another previous interview, Mia opened up about her casting in I Am Ruth.

“I had just finished school, was free of exam hell, and felt excited, nervous and ready to start auditioning for things, and hoping that the opportunities to audition would come my way,” mentioned the celebrity’s daughter.

Mia added. “I just hoped I would get the chance to do what I had wanted to do for so long!”