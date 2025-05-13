Halle Berry scraps gown due to Cannes' strict dress code

Halle Berry reveals last-minute fashion crisis

Halle Berry is opening up about her last-minute fashion crisis just ahead of Cannes’ opening ceremony due to the risqué gown ban.

The 56-year-old, who is a member of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, spoke candidly at the festival’s first press conference.

She exclaimed, “I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big.

“Of course, I'm going to follow the rules, so I had to make a pivot. But the nudity part, I do think, is probably also a good move.”

For the unversed, Cannes organizers have laid down strict guidelines for celebrities opting for more revealing attire on the red carpet.

As one of the big names on this year's Cannes Jury, alongside Juliette Binoche and Jeremy Strong, the actress couldn't steer clear of the regulations.

