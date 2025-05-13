Jason Kelce shares update on daughters' bonding with new family member

Jason Kelce offers insights into his personal life in recent update

Jason Kelce recently opened up about how his older daughters are adjusting daughters after arrival of their baby sister, Finnley.

The 37-year-old former NFL star, who shares four daughters – Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley – with his wife Kylie Kelce, offered a glimpse into his personal life in a recent conversation.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE on the red carpet on Monday, May 12, Kelce said, “They’re getting there. I think the older two right away. They love trying to…They like being like mom, and they like being around the newborn.”

He continued, “Our youngest, Benny, she took some warming up, but she’s starting to get there, so that’s been good.”

This update comes shortly after Jason shared details about their Mother’s Day celebration.

Speaking to the same outlet, he said, “We had a whole crew in. We had a great brunch together, a day together. It’s special when we all get to get together. It’s hard. There’s a lot of things happening in everybody’s lives, so far all the girls and everybody, it was a good day.”

Kelce and Kylie, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley, in March 2025.