Meghan Markle dubbed ‘Me-Gain’ by Palace Staff who have 'mean nicks for her': Insider

Meghan Markle earned many not-so-favourable monikers by Palace staff during her short time at the Kensington Palace, with a royal author revealing that she was even called ‘Me-Gain’ by staff.

According to The Daily Star, the shocking nicknames came about after Meghan earned a negative reputation among Palace staff owing to her behaviour within just weeks of her arrival; she has been accused of being ‘rude’ towards royal servants.

Royal biographer Tom Quinn revealed several of these monikers in his book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, with sources placed directly at Kensington Palace confirming them.

One servant told Quinn that because Meghan was American, she probably wasn’t used to ‘dealing with servants.’

The source shared: “Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness. So, on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers.”

Quinn then wrote: “This cut no ice with the staff who, according to reliable reports, began using rather unflattering nicknames for her within weeks of her arrival: 'Me-Gain', the 'Duchess of Difficult' and even 'Di 2' or 'Di Lite’.”

Di 2 and Di Lite were supposed to be spins on Princess Diana’s struggles in the royal Palaces.

Quinn further shared: “Meanwhile, the royal courtiers at Kensington — the same tweedy, British, public-school, ex-army aristocrats they've always been — simply didn't know what to make of Meghan.”