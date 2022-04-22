Khloé Kardashian speaks out about constant struggles with social anxiety

Khloé Kardashian has recently revealed her ongoing struggles with anxiety during second episode of The Kardashians.



On Thursday’s episode, Khloé was the guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Good American founder disclosed to her best friend Malika Haqq about experiencing severe anxiety while doing live talk-shows.

Khloé elaborated that, “it’s never the interview that make me anxious, but it’s more the aftermath, I am scared of.”

The 37-year-old further explained how social media used to be “fun for her”, but now it had “taken a toll on her mental health”.

“There are definitely always trolls and now everything is so critical. I think I have gotten to the point where it’s literally safer to stay at home,” she noted.

Khloé went on to add that even paparazzi don’t leave you out and jeering at you the same things that you are trying to avoid, “it’s so deteriorating on your self-esteem, the way you view yourself,” she remarked.

While sharing about her fears and anxieties to James, he eventually consoled her with his uplifting words.



“We all have to remember, none of these things are about you. Anybody who’s like that, it's only a representation and a reflection of them,” the talk show host advised to the reality TV star.

“These words only exist if I give them any power. They only exist to me if I allow them to penetrate my core,” said the 47-year-old.

Adding to this, Khloe’s mum Kris Jenner admitted that sometimes it’s important to have a “tough, thick skin, which all of us have, but every once in a while, our emotions just get the best of us”.