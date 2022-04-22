Kylie Jenner testifies Blac Chyna threatened 'to kill' Kylie Jenner over THIS guy

Kylie Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner admits her daughter faced ‘a lot’ of death threats because of her past relationship with American rapper Tyga.

A revelation about the scary incident was brought to light by the Kardashian-Jenner mother, Kris Jenner.

According to Page Six, the culprit was Blac Chyna and she sent ‘deadly and daily’ threats against Kylie, while ‘living right across the street’.

All due to the fact that the young Jenner dated her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Kris made the admission in a candid interview with the outlet and began by admitting, “It was alarming but we just kept it in the family.”

Especially since “They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation.”

For those unversed, Kylie and Tyga dated from 2014 to 2017, barely a few months after he broke things off with Blac Chyna.

Tyga and Chyna share a 9-year-old son King.