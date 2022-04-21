Cristiano Ronaldo vows to never forget fans' 'respect and compassion' after son's death

Cristiano Ronaldo vowed to never forget fans' show of 'respect and compassion' during a game after the tragic death of his baby son.

The crowd at Liverpool vs. Manchester United match on Tuesday sang ‘you’ll never walk alone’ in the seventh minute of the game – Ronaldo's number which is also a symbol of support for the Old Trafford hero.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo shared a video of the heart-touching moment to thank his fans for standing beside him in the painful time.

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Ronaldo returned to training on Wednesday after announcing the death of one of his newborn twins on Monday.



“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” the heartbroken expressed.



