Prince Harry wants a ‘mediator’ to save ‘difficult’ relationship with Prince William

File Footage





Prince Harry is reportedly all up for the idea for fixing his feud with older brother Prince William, with a royal expert claiming that he even reached out to this father with an idea to help improve things.

Talking about the once-close brothers’ strained relationship, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: “Harry, I’m told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator to make some progress.”

She added “It was something that he had suggested to his father. He’s made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved.”

Nicholl added that Harry probably wants to fix his relationship with William, the second in line to the British throne, before returning to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

“I think, possibly, that suggestion of a mediator is probably less the relationship with his father because his father is open to wanting to sort things out. I would imagine it’s more to do with his brother,” she said.

Nicholl went on to share: “I would imagine that the idea of wanting a mediator is probably more to do with him and William. His relationship, really, is at a bit of a crossroads. We have been told for many months now that they’re not close at the moment. It has been very, very difficult.”