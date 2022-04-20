Shawn Mendes pens open letter about ‘constantly drowning’: ‘Don’t think less of me’

Shawn Mendes has taken to Twitter to share an open letter about the pain he’s been living with amid his mounting emotional troubles.
He shared the note on Twitter and it tugged at heartstrings, right from the moment it was uploaded.
The post began by talking about how Mendes feels like he is “constantly drowning” and has been afraid that if people know what he’s “really like” they will “think less” of him.
“i’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me,” he also admitted.
The Grammy award-winning singer also added, “The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me.”
He also spoke of how “overwhelmed and overstimulated” he’s been feeling but added, “i guess im like [expletive] if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !!” (sic)
