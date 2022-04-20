Meghan Markle flew home early ‘because she missed Archie and Lilibet’?

File Footage

Meghan Markle made an early exit from the Invictus Games in the Netherlands and flew back home on Tuesday, just a day after it was reported that she deeply missed her kids Archie and Lilibet.



The Duchess of Sussex, who visited the Hague with her husband Harry for the Invictus Games, was reportedly heard sharing how much she missed her children during the trip over the weekend, reported The Daily Mail.

Meghan attended a private reading event for children during her trip, where a veteran soldier read an extract from a book for the kids.

He later told the outlet that Meghan expressed a wish to attend the reading to be close to children because ‘she missed her own’.

The war veteran also shared that Meghan was “very friendly” and had told him that she read the same book to Archie and Lilibet at home.

Before landing in The Hague for the games, Harry and Meghan also notably made a stopover in UK to visit the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla at Windsor.