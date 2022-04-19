Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage on its way to 'ugliest divorce': reports

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage appears to be heading to divorce as the couple ‘barely’ talk to each other amid Will's controversial conduct at Oscars 2022.

The King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock on the stage of the prestigious event for poking fun about Jada’s shaved head.

Regardless of people's divided stance on the matter, the tension between the couple is on the rise.

Heat Magazine reported, “Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable.”

“There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now,” an insider shared.

“If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law.

“It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina's and Brad's did,” the publication added.

“Will obviously doesn't want that, but there is only so much he can take," the insider shared.

Will had issued a public apology to Chris writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he added.