Kim Kardashian’s intimate tape discussed in front of her in court

File footage

The Kardashians and Jenners, particularly Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, appeared ‘annoyed’ after Kim’s sex tape was mentioned during jury selection for their pending trial against Blac Chyna.



According to Page Six, who was reportedly present inside the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday during the session, shared details of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s reactions to several instances inside the court.

When the family’s attorney Michael Rhodes asked a group of potential jurors about their feelings toward reality TV, one 50–60-year-old man reportedly said: “I have watched Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case.”

The comment reportedly made other potential jurors laugh, and elicited quite the negative reaction from the Kardashian-Jenner camp.

Khloe was reportedly seen fixing Kim’s hair, in what seemed to be an effort to comfort her sister.

Kim’s mother, Kris, was also seen shaking her head when the same man said that he wouldn’t be able to serve as juror because “he would be replaying that sex tape over and over again in his head.”

As for Kim herself, the reality mogul reportedly “kept her gaze toward the front of the courtroom”.

The family is facing a trial after Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex, filed a lawsuit against them in 2018 over claims that the family abused her. She claimed “assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations.”

Blac Chyna shares her 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.