Who is Keanu Reeves' rumoured fiancée Alexandra Grant?

Alexandra Grant has been catching massive attention since reports surfaced that Keanu Reeves has proposed to the visual artist.

Reeves, after losing his late-girlfriend Jennifer Syme in a car accident two years ago, finally found a light in his life as an insider spilt to OK!, “Keanu’s been to hell and back. Alexandra is a huge light in his life. Everyone can see how she fills him with joy."

The outlet also recently reported that the 57-year-old actor has “popped the question after they returned home from Europe, where he was filming back-to-back movies, and she was there the whole time to support him.

"That’s when he realized he can’t live without her,” the publication while bringing all the attention to Grant.

Meet Alexandra Grant:

Reeves’ rumoured fiancée is Los Angeles based visual artist who uses different mediums including painting, drawing video, sculpture, and others.

Founder of GrantLOVE Project, the 49-year-old produces and sells original artworks and editions to benefit artists and non-profits.

X Artists' Books Founders:

Grant and Reeves, who turned their year-long friendship into a romantic relationship at a dinner party in 2019, founded a publishing company together - X Artists' Books.

"XAB is a small publisher of thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centred books that fit within and between genres. Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community," the company website reads.

Grant also illustrated two books of Reeves’ entitled Ode to Happiness and Shadows.

During her interview with British Vogue, Grant shared her views on romance with Reeves.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way,” she said. “There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”