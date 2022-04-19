Lady Gaga sparks plastic surgery rumours as fans noticed changed facial features at Grammys 2022

Lady Gaga’s appearance at the Grammys 2022 have left fans concerned that the star might have surgically made alterations to her face.

After the House of Gucci actor walked down the carpet at the prestigious award ceremony, netizens could not help but notice her changed facial features.

"Lady Gaga’s lips while plump look like they have been elevated with a surgical lift,” a Nurse from Neinstein Plastic Surgery in New York City tells OK! Magazine.

Nurse Tara Garrick added, "Her nose looks more than contoured and looks to be surgically enhanced."

“Her cheeks have more volume than normal for her age as we lose volume indicating cheek filler," the nurse concluded.

Earlier, a report by Huffington Post claims that the 36-year-old actor admitted to Howard Stern that she was addicted to facial fillers.

She had told Stern, "I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections. I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back...Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job.'"

"I'm telling you, I wasn't exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, 'Oh, let's go see my girl' and we would drive up to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvederm, and then leave," Lady Gaga added.