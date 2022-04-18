Britney Spears wins hearts with THIS inspiring message: See

Britney Spears shares every aspect of her life.

From serving fashion looks to giving her followers advice, the pop star likes to keep her followers updated.

Keeping up with the tradition, the Stronger singer recently took to Instagram and shared a post on ‘showing kindness to the people and it was worth reading, for sure.



Check out the post here:

It reads,’ Tenderness is our superpower’



Meanwhile, fans could not resist commenting on the post as it has garnered massive likes. One fan wrote, “ true.”

Another commented, “Can't wait to see your belly growing.”

Meanwhile, Britney is expecting a baby with her partner Sam Asghari, the pop star announced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the delightful news about her pregnancy on Instagram alongside a photo of a cup of tea surrounded by flowers. Spears penned she "got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."





