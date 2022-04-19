Amber Heard's visit to Stonehenge resurfaces amid defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's 2021 visit to Stonehenge has resurfaced amid the massive buzz of the huge defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Taking to Twitter on August 27, the Aquaman actor dropped a photo of herself in front of a Neolithic stone circle, complimenting a clear blue sky.

Dressed up in black trousers, Heard could be seen feeling the wind blowing through her hair.

She captioned the post, "Nothing like some 5,000 year old rocks to make you feel young #Stonehenge."

The American actor’s ongoing defamation battle entered in week two as she accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of being abusive throughout their 15-month marriage.

The former couple’s infamous trial has been making headlines with the star-studded witness list and their statements being live-streamed from the courtroom in Virginia USA.