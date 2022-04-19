Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister pens heartfelt message for brother who lost one of his twins

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has penned down a heart-touching note for her heartbroken brother who has just lost one of his newborn twins with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Taking to social media, the singer posted two photos of the parents in ‘greatest pain’ with son Jose and another young girl.

Aveiro also remembers their father Dinis who passed away due to liver failure in September 2005 and a picture of surviving girl twin.

“I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God takes care of you and strengthens your path more and more,” she wrote.

“Our angel is already on father's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters,” she added.

Moreover, Piers Morgan also extended his condolences while writing, “'Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family. [crying emoji]”

The Manchester United star posted a joint statement of the couple on Instagram to share their ‘greatest pain’ with fans.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away, “ the statement read.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the pair expressed while adding, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

