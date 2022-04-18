Travis Scott takes to the stage at Revolve festival party after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott returns to the stage with a surprise performance at the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows, a festival after-party during Coachella 2022 on Saturday.

The Sicko Mode singer was initially slated to headline the Indio, California festival, however, he was pulled from his headlining gig after the Astroworld festival tragedy in Houston.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, performed on stage six months after the tragic Astroworld festival in Houston.

During the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows bash, Scott performed five of his songs from the DJ booth, TMZ reported.

"Travis got in the DJ booth with the DJ Chase B," a concert-goer told the media outlet. "He played the bangers but 'Goosebumps' was the crowd please."

The source continued, "People were super excited to see him. Everyone was dancing and singing along."

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with Scott, was not spotted at the bash. However, she attended the Coachella festival the day before, with Hailey Bieber, as seen in her Instagram Stories.

Before the Revolve after-party, Scott returned to the stage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy and performed a short set at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's star-studded pre-Oscars 2022 party, held at a private estate in Bel-Air, Calif.