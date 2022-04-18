Kris Jenner on ‘transparency’ over Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: ‘I helped’

Kris Jenner talks of transparency and lifts the veil off her hand in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce.

The momager shed light on everything during her latest interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

There she admitted, There she admitted, “I think there are a lot of things that happen where we all do have definite boundaries as to what we share about someone else because it is their privacy as well.”

“So, you really do have to consider who else is in the picture, and who we're talking about,” she added.

“When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it's really important for us to understand they're not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation.”

“So we try to be there for her (Kim) and pay attention to what's going on. We all spend a lot of our time together. I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family.”