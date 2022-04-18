Queen Elizabeth not in attendance for royal Easter service

Queen Elizabeth did not attend the traditional royal Easter service at St. George’s Chapel this year amid health concerns.



Prince William and Kate joined other members of the royal family on Sunday (April 17) for the annual Easter Mattins service in Windsor Castle near London.

The monarch, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from problems with her mobility and also did not attend the annual Royal Maundy service on Thursday (April 14).

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at the chapel with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, were also at the service. (Reuters)