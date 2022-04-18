 
Eminem refused to perform at Super Bowl halftime without 50 Cent?

By Web Desk
April 18, 2022
 50 Cent   left his fans in stitches when he shared a report about a purported conversation between Eminem and Jay-Z about him.

The rapper on Saturday shared a report that said Eminem told Jay-Z that he would not perform at the Super Bowl halftime if he failed to bring 50 Cent.

The report attributed the purported conversation between Eminem and Jay-Z to rapper N.O.R.E.

50 Cent who is friends with Slim Shady shared a screenshot of the news with a hilarious caption.

"Why would he have to say that should be the question? NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter.Lol."