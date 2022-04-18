 
close
Sunday April 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares new sweet snap of her son snuggling up in arms of his dad Travis Scott

Jenner uploaded a new sweet snap of her two-month-old son on Instagram Story

By Web Desk
April 18, 2022
Kylie Jenner shares new sweet snap of her son snuggling up in arms of his dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, who has not revealed name for her son born on February 2, delighted fans as she  shared a sweet new glimpse at the baby boy on Sunday.

The makeup mogul uploaded a new sweet snap of her two-month-old son on Instagram Story on Sunday (April 17).

Kylie Jenner shares new sweet snap of her son snuggling up in arms of his dad Travis Scott

 The baby boy,  who  she has yet to confirm a new name for, can be seen snuggling up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30.

Kylie and Scott's  child appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. 

The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.

sharing her thoughts regarding the child' name, Kim Kardashian, in a video,  has revealed that her sister Kylie is still struggling to choose a name for her baby boy. 

Kylie Jenner  didn’t include a caption on the post, but shared a behind-the-scenes look at mom Kris Jenner‘s Easter celebration, which included a beautifully set table with chocolate eggs. 