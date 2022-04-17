Floyd Mayweather’s daughter admits to ‘stabbing’ another woman

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, pleaded guilty to charges of stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, pleaded guilty to charges of stabbing love rival Lapratta Jacobs in 2020, reported The Independent.

According to reports, Iyanna, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday at the Harrison County Court.

Iyanna is said to have stabbed Lapratta over a love rivalry over rapper NBA YoungBoy, who has fathered children with both women.

She was arrested in April 2020 after the altercation occurred at the rapper’s home, leaving Lapratta injured.

According to reports at the time, Iyanna stabbed Lapratta twice with two different knives, leaving her hospitalised. She was taken into custody before being released on a $30,000 bond.

Talking about the case, Iyanna’s attorney Kent Schaffer told The Independent: “The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed.”

“She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behaviour. Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her,” he added.