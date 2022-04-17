Kylie Jenner flaunts her brand’s huge headquarters feat corner suite and more: pics

Kylie Jenner dropped jaws with her lavish headquarters as The Kardashians intro took viewers inside the sprawling office of Kylie Cosmetics.
The reality show, which premiered on Hulu on April 14, gave a glimpse into Khloe Kardashian’s massive building, Kim Kardashian’s Skims and the youngest sister’s all-pink and white stunning office.
The premiere shared an insight into Jenner’s professional pad, iconic lip logo and modern front desk featuring KYLIE sign in neon pink letters.
The camera then took the viewers through the huge office with white benches, leather couches set across the interior and a look at conference rooms with big glass panes.
The spacious common sitting leading to a cosy kitchen was the next thing to leave fans swooning over Jenner’s gorgeous workplace.
The series intro also revealed a Kris Jenner’s corner office with a white sofa, TV and a Teen Choice Awards surfboard.
This came after it was reported that the 24-year-old bagged $340 million after selling off half of her brand in 2019.
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, among others were spotted at the event
Justin Timberlake's daddy duties have put a strain on his marriage with Jessica Biel
Sandra Bullock has been celebrating a whirlwind romance with her boyfriend of six years Bryan Randall
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Queen at Windsor castle this week
Prince Charles wants the spotlight on the Queen during summer celebrations
Fahriye Evcen says, “Exactly 3 years ago today, you became our spring flower that bloomed inside us, my son."