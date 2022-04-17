Prince Andrew’s stay at Queen Mother's £30m home sparks concerns: ‘Can he afford it?’

Prince Andrew sparks questions after continued use of Queen Mother’s £30 million home leads experts to question how he is to afford such lavish housing.



For those unversed, Prince Andrew currently holds a 75-year-old lease on the property, but one of its major requirements are contractually obligated refurbishments.

Daily Mail’s Kate Mansey posed these questions in a new piece for the outlet.

She wrote, “While major renovations were completed 20 years ago, it is unclear how, with no obvious income apart from a modest Naval pension, he could pay for further repairs.”



“With question marks over how Andrew could afford to continue to live at Royal Lodge, the Grade II listed property had been suggested as a potential home for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

“It is understood that one of the properties the couple are now eyeing is Adelaide Cottage. Located in the grounds of the Windsor Home Park and built in 1831 by King William IV, it was designed to be used as a retreat by his wife, Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen.”

Before concluding she also announced , “Separately, meetings have been taking place between Prince Charles and Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about how Royal properties might be divided up in future.”