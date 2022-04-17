Thousands watch as Meghan Markle gives speech at Invictus Games 2022

Meghan Markle received applause as she delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games 2022 in the Netherlands.
The Duchess of Sussex introduced her husband Prince Harry to the stage after concluding her speech.
Thousands of people watched video of Meghan Markle's speech when it appeared online.
The royal couple arrived in The Hague after a brief visit to the United Kingdom where they met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has been quiet on social media since he split from supermodel Gigi Hadid
Jana Kramer posts a slew of photos and videos from the set of Lifetime’s movie
Jesy Nelson moved on from on-off beau Harry James before launching solo career
Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom hosted 'The Great Iftar' event in London
Simon Cowell revealed his plans as his contract with Britain’s Got Talent contract ends in 2025
Mahira Khan leaves jaws dropped in the latest post