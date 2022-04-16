Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco is not a fan of her social media posts: Deets inside

File Footage

Courteney Cox said that her daughter Coco Arquette does not always approve of things she put on her social media in a recent interview.

The Friends alum revealed in her conversation with InStyle Magazine that Coco gets ‘embarrassed’ by her some of her Instagram or TikTok posts.

The actor told the outlet, “Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram.”

“Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, ‘Mom, that is so over,’” Courteney added.

The 57-year-old star continued, “Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified.”

“And actually, when I look back, I'm kind of mortified,” she further added.

The Shining Vale actor shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette who she married in 1999. The couple got divorced in 2013.

The actor also talked about facing online trolls ever since she joined social media.

She said, “For a while I thought, ‘Oh, great! People are just so nice to me, and this feels so good!’ I had no idea that if you keep scrolling, eventually you get to the really mean (comments).”

“Like, ‘Why are you making this stupid video anyway?’ and, ‘Is that even Courteney?’ They were so rude,” Courteney concluded.



