Johnny Depp struggled with drug addiction during marriage to Amber Heard: Doctor

Johnny Depp attempted to get rid of his drug addiction during marriage to Amber Heard.



On Thursday in Virgina court, Depp's doctor, David Kipper, confirmed his ordeal with drugs and his efforts to overcome them.

Depp,58, was addicted to alcohol, opiates, benzodiazepines and stimulants, according to Kipper. Upon insistence of his doctor, the depression-led star planned for two-week drug detoxification in the Caribbean Islands.



"He didn't think he could do it. That changed after a conversation; he was back on board," said Kipper.

Depp text messages with the doctor were also shared in court Later in the marriage, Depp was obsessively abusing sleeping pills Xanax.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife for libel and is seeking $50 million over a writing piece, where she confessed to being subject to domestic violence in Washington Post in 2018.