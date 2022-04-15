Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked of ‘overestimating’ popularity after ‘tantrum'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of totally ‘overestimating’ their popularity after a very ‘public’ tantrum.

California's 28th Congressional District’s Beatrice Cardenas made this claim following the duo’s “two-year tantrum.”

She also pointed out how it appears the couple “overestimated their popularity” after stepping away from royal life in 2020.

She issued the call-out in a tweet that reads, “Looks like their two-year-long tantrum is finally over and they can finally humble themselves knowing they overestimated their popularity.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise visit to see Queen Elizabeth leaked to the public.