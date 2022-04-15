Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘desperate for Queen’s fairy dust’ to protect brand

This revelation has been issued by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

She was quoted telling Good Morning Britain, “There's no way that she would want, however much Harry and Meghan might've hurt her, it's just not in her makeup to hold that kind of grudge.”

“It is her grandson, and she's very, very fond of him. Same goes for Prince Charles.”

“What would be the point of carrying on a sort of no-speaks with your son when he is offering an olive branch,” Ms Seward added.

Before concluding she also admitted, “It's not ideal but it's symbiotic – they basically need the Queen's fairy dust, if you like, for their brand.”