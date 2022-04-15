Britney Spears sons Sean, Jayden ‘excited’ to welcome new sibling: Insider

Britney Spears’ sons Sean and Jayden are reportedly ‘excited’ about the incoming edition to their family.

This revelation has been brought to light by sources close to HollywoodLife.

According to their findings, Britney’s eldest two ‘were the first’ to find out about her pregnancy and are ‘excited’ about becoming big brothers.

The source was also quoted saying, “Britney’s sons could not be more thrilled right now about her pregnancy. She told them first, as she knew how much this would affect their lives.”

“This baby is going to have some awesome big brothers and Sean and Jayden will most definitely be a part of this child’s life.”

The insider also explained, “With Sean and Jayden, she was stripped of the right to have this experience. In the first part of their lives, she was still focused on her career and had very little time for herself.”

“When they were 2-3, she was placed into conservatorship and she never got to have the firsts that many mothers do with their kids because, after that, she always had to have someone else present, or have monitored visitation.”

Due to that, “Britney is so thankful that she finally gets to have the experience of raising a baby that she has always dreamt of her whole life. There was a point where she didn’t think this would ever happen.”