Maria Sharapova finally has an excuse to use Justin Bieber sticker

Cryptocurrency payments startup MoonPay has raised $87 million from more than 60 high-profile investors including singer Justin Bieber, rapper Snoop Dogg, tennis player Maria Sharapova and actor Bruce Willis as the role of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in content creation and fan engagement expands.

The investments are part of the firm's Series A round, disclosed in November last year which valued the company at $3.4 billion, MoonPay said on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Maria Sharapova shared the news and jokingly said, "I've previously never had the excuse to use a Bieber sticker...until now."



