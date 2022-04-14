Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive ‘VVIP’ protocol in Netherlands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be treated as VVIP personnel when they visit the Netherlands





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be treated as VVIP personnel when they visit the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, reported The Mirror.



Reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have their own private security team to ensure their protection at the games, in addition to receiving in-country security officials at their disposal as ‘Very Very Important Persons’.

The VVIP status ensures that Prince Harry and Meghan will have direct links to law enforcement and emergency services in the Netherlands during the entirety of their trip.

A source close to the couple was quoted by The Mirror as saying: “Harry and Meghan have received absolute top assurances that there is no credible threat to their safety. This is the view of the Dutch authorities and other agencies across the continent.”

“In any case, as they are attending a high-profile event in the Netherlands both the Duke and Duchess have been classed as VVIPs for the duration of their stay and overall responsibility for their safety at all times while in the Netherlands will be with the Dutch authorities.”

The overall responsibility of Harry and Meghan’s safety will be in the hands of the Dutch national police’s Royal and Diplomatic Security Service.

The couple’s trip to Europe comes just weeks after Harry chose to ditch his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service in London as he continues to fight a legal battle against the British government.







