Kim Kardashian reveals she’d ‘never seen’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ before hosting

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recently claimed that she had never watched an episode of Saturday Night Live before hosting it in October.

The fashion mogul star, 41, who was an unexpected hit when she hosted the late-night skit show, detailed her hosting experience and admitted she had to study for the role in an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with host Amanda Hirsch.

“I didn’t want to go and embarrass myself and get up there and not be funny,” she said. “But I had never seen an episode, really, of ‘SNL.’ I had gone and watched parts obviously, because, you know, Kanye performed so many times,” she added.

“I’d been there in the audience, and then I’d seen a full show in person once. But as far as watching the show, I didn’t really know what the monologue entailed,” revealed Kim.

She further said that all it took was watching one episode, understanding how the monologue was supposed to go, “and was like, ‘OK, I got this,’ ” the reality star, who is currently dating SNL host Pete Davidson.

“I wasn’t worried about the monologue, I was worried about all the skits,” she said. In one skit, she met her future beau Davidson. The duo played Disney characters Aladdin and Jasmine in one playful skit, where they even shared a smooch.