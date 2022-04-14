Prince Charles accused of ‘using’ Prince William, Harry in bid to make Camilla ‘more acceptable’

Prince Charles slammed for trying to use Prince Harry and Prince William to make Duchess Camilla look “more acceptable” to the public at the marriage ceremony.

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Richard Palmer at Express's Royal Round-Up.

He began the conversation by reminiscing over the day of Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage, adding how “I remember the day that Charles and Camilla got married and we had written this story saying that neither of the boys [Harry and William] were particularly happy about it.”

“And then there they were tying learner plates to the wedding car, seeming to fully get into the spirit of things so I think on that day we didn't look quite right on that”.

“I think its true to say that William has been far more accepting than Harry has,” he added during the chat.

“I think they get on fine, you know, at a certain level, but I think both of them [William and Harry] were deeply affected by their mother's death and the circumstances around that and found it quite difficult to accept Camilla.”

Before concluding he added, “And I think at times, felt like they were being used by their father [and his advisors] to try and make Camilla more acceptable to the British public.”