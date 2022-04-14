Amitabh Bachchan pens lovely wishes for soon-to-be-married Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will finally tie the knot today in a lavish ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Before their nupitals, the couple is receiving a lot of love from the team of their upcoming movie Brahmāstra.

After Ayan Mukerji’s heartfelt tribute for the duo, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a beautiful wish for the leading couple of his upcoming fantasy adventure film.

Taking to Instagram, the mega star dropped a romantic clip from the movie’s song Kesariya featuring Ranbir and Alia.

The Jhund actor wrote, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days.”

“Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra,” he added.

As per reports, the Haldi ceremony of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and Ranbir is done and now the couple will tie the knot in few hours.



Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan were captured outside Vastu residence today. On the other hand, the groom’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni were also seen arriving for the big day.