Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan feels hesitant in expressing his opinion about Abhishek Bachchan’s work

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently receiving a positive response from the audience for his latest film Dasvi.



Amid all, the Bob Biswas actor spilled the beans on his father Amitabh Bachchan’s perspective of reserving comments on his work, reported Hindustan Times.

Recently, Senior Bachchan took to social media upon the OTT release of the film Dasvi, and wrote, “..Abhishek, you are my successor, I have said it so said it.”

After Big B comments, Abhishek is naturally touched and shared that his father might be a superstar for the world, but he’s a normal dad after all.

“He is just like any other father of course. We tend to forget that my parents at the end of the day are also parents. I feel bad for them sometimes. They say they felt…."

"I know my father has, he told me that he wants to reserve his comments about what he feels at times because he doesn’t want people to misunderstand and say ‘you are just being biased. It was very touching of him to say what he did. It made me very emotional and thankful,” said the 46-year-old.

Amitabh has been constantly sharing songs and re-tweeting fan comments about Abhishek’s performance in Dasvi.

“He is very excited. We tend to forget.. I am a parent as well today so I know you cannot see beyond your children. It gives you so much happiness when you see them happy, healthy, and hopefully successful,” added the actor.