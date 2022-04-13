Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline responds to singer’s pregnancy announcement

Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears, responded to the singer’s pregnancy news via his attorney.

Federline’s attorney Mark Kaplan told E! News that the former backup dancer sent his blessing to the parents-to-be.

"Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy," Kaplan stated to the news outlet.

"And congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together," he added.

The Piece of Me singer got married to Federline in 2004 after dating for 4 months. The couple got divorced two years late in 2006.

Spears and Federline are parents to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.

The 40-year-old singer announced that she and partner Sam Asghari are pregnant on Instagram.

She wrote, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’”

“So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby,” Spears added.







