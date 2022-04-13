Prince Harry ‘unnerved’ Camilla with ‘smoldering’ stares: report

Prince Harry ‘unnerved’ Camilla with ‘smoldering’ stares

In the early days following Prince Charles’ second marriage, Camilla felt ‘unnerved’ due to young Prince Harry’s ‘smouldering and resentful’ stares.

The prince reportedly left Prince Charles’ new wife feeling very ‘unnerved’ during the early days following her marriage.

According to royal biographer Tina Brown’s royal source, courtiers’ recalled the exchanges occurring on multiple occasions.

According to her findings, “When the younger boy was eventually prevailed upon to be in the presence of Mrs Parker Bowles, he unnerved her with long silences and smouldering, resentful stares.”



While “William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He’s been grown-up about it. ‘My father loves this woman, I can’t fight it, so I won’t.’”

“Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla, he doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening.”

“He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will,” she added before concluding.