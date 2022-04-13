Will Smith’s potential of ‘surviving’ 10-year long-haul Oscar ban revealed

This analysis has been issued by Karie Bible, a media analyst from Exhibitor Relations.



According to Insider she was quoted saying, “I don't think that this is a permanent cancellation of him by any means," Karie Bible, a media analyst at Exhibitor Relations, said. "It's going to put the pause button on his career, but Hollywood loves a comeback story.”

Even the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer echoed similar sentiments and added, “We will see him get projects over the next year and opportunities to rebuild.”

“I don't see a material effect to his career in the intermediate to long term. Short term, yes. He'll get past this.”