Pete Davidson's ladylove Kim Kardashian to have more kids?

Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with estranged hubby Kanye West, has seemingly not ruled out adding to her family in the future amid whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson.



The mum-of four, 41 has hinted she is not finished having kids just yet as her relationship with Pete Davidson continues to go from strength to strength.



She revealed during a chat with Kit Hoover in which she and her family played a game of "Most Likely".

Alongside mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Kim was asked a number of questions in which she had to respond by holding up photo cards to reveal her answer.

When the clan were all asked who would end up having as many kids as Kris, who has six, all "contestants" except Kim chose mum-of-three Kourtney, 42.

The businesswoman already shared North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged hubby Kanye West, but is seemingly not content with that number just yet.

The SKIMS founder didn't specifically say who she'd want to father any future kids, she's been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, for the last six months.

When asked by the host if the Pete Davidson was "here for the long time or the good time," Kim Kardashian replied: "All of the above, hopefully.