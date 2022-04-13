Kim Kardashian reveals interesting thing about her first PDA-filled moment with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian amazed fans by sharing truth about her first kiss with Pete Davidson, saying she felt 'zing' during the first PDA-filled moment with the comedian.

The American TV personality and socialite, 41, has finally talked about how her relationship with Pete began.

The reality star revealed that Pete offered his phone number to her at Met Gala. She said she could not reach her phone but he walked off to mingle with others.

Kim shared that they had a 'chill' first date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles some time after SNL. As far as that date at Knott's Berry Farm, she said she was not ready to go public with Davidson yet as they wanted to get to know each other better first.

'I knew him and even saw him at The Met. His story is that he was like, you know, had been asking around for my number a little bit and everyone, like, wasn't really sure, like, you know, is she going through a divorce?' said Kim.



At the time, Kim had already filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she has four kids.



'And so he just gave me good advice and he was like, "Hey, take my number. If you, if you need anything." And I couldn't get in my phone with the gloves. And I was like, "Oh, I have gloves. And I can't." He was like, alright cool. And he, like walked away, but I was going to be like, "Oh, but take my," you know, and then, but it was like, no.'



She said they did not 'connect' until the day she hosted SNL on October 9.

To a question, Kim Kardashian responded: "I was like, not even focused on that. And then when we kiss, I was just like, really? But yeah, it was a stage kiss, but it was like still like a little zing, you know? It wasn't anything like a super crazy feeling."

