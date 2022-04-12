Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn reacts to singer’s pregnancy news

Britney Spears surprised her fans as she announced the big news on social media.

The pop singer revealed that she is having a baby with her partner Sam Asghari, via a social media post on Monday.

In an Instagram post, the Gimme More singer revealed that following her recent trip to Maui, she noticed that she had put on some weight.

Britney’s IG post was flooded with likes and comments from millions of fans and fellow celebrities, including Paris Hilton, who congratulated the star.

The Toxic singer’s fans spotted her sister Jamie Lynn also reacting to the post.

Lynn, 31, who has been in a tense relationship with her sister after the release of her tell-all memoir, quietly liked the post, in which she announced she is expecting baby with Sam.

Moreover, Lynn has been the only close relative of Britney to respond to the news. Her family has not reacted to singer’s latest announcement.

Britney, 40, is already a mother to two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage to Kevin Federline.