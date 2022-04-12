Kourtney Kardashian reveals Kendall Jenner convinced her to take next step with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that Kendall Jenner had convinced her to take the next step with Travis Barker.
On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
"Kendall, for years, would always say... 'he's so fire, he's so fire!' Anytime we'd see him or he'd be with us," Kourtney, 42, recalled.
"I have a secret psychic ability that nobody knows about it and I knew it from very long ago," joked Kendall, 26. "I always had a feeling and I would encourage her. Every day I'd be like, 'Just do it, just try! Just try.'"
"Cause they were really good friends for so long," the model continued of her sister and the Blink-182 drummer. "Just try, take it to the next level, what's it going to hurt?"
Though Kourtney admitted she and Barker initially "had a fear" to ruin their friendship, things ultimately worked out for the pair.
